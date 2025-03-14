For the second time in under four months, the US government is on the brink of a shutdown as discussions between Republicans and Democrats continue in Congress.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a temporary spending bill to fund the government until 30 September. The bill has now moved to the Senate, which must approve it before it reaches President Donald Trump’s desk. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill on Friday morning.

Here’s what you need to know about a possible government shutdown, including when it might happen and how it could impact you.

When is the government shutdown deadline?

The current funding expires on Friday night. If a new spending bill is not passed and signed by President Trump before 11:59 pm ET on Friday, a shutdown will begin at 12:01 am ET on Saturday.

What happens during a government shutdown?

During a shutdown, essential government functions continue, but nonessential operations are put on hold. For example, the Department of Energy will continue maintaining nuclear reactors, and military and border security functions will remain active.

Federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and DEA, will remain operational. Prison staff, the Secret Service, and the Coast Guard will also continue working.

Federal employees stop receiving pay, with many being temporarily suspended until funding is restored. The extent of the shutdown's impact depends on how long it lasts. A brief shutdown over a weekend may have minimal effects, but a prolonged one could disrupt public services and the economy.

Why would the government shut down?

The Republican-led House narrowly passed a spending bill to fund the government through 30 September. However, in the Senate, Republicans need 60 votes to pass the bill but control only 53 seats. This means they require support from some Democrats, and it remains uncertain whether they will secure enough votes.

Which services could be affected?

Federal agencies providing public services may experience delays. Applying for a Social Security card, for instance, could take longer. In previous shutdowns, food safety and environmental inspections were postponed. The US Department of Agriculture’s nutrition programmes, which assist millions, would likely operate with minimal staff. Additionally, new loans for small farmers may be put on hold.

How many federal employees will be affected?

As many as 900,000 federal workers could be temporarily discharged, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center. This number excludes active-duty military personnel and US Postal Service employees.

Who doesn’t get paid during a shutdown?

Most federal employees, both essential and nonessential, will not receive pay during a shutdown. However, a 2019 law ensures that they receive back pay once the shutdown ends. Private contractors working with federal agencies are not guaranteed back pay.

Will Social Security and Medicare be affected?

Retirement and disability benefits will continue to be issued without interruption. However, some delays in processing may occur. Medicare benefits will also proceed as usual.

Will national parks remain open?

National parks, monuments, and other sites will close, with rangers furloughed and facilities shut down. In previous shutdowns, some states temporarily funded park operations to keep them running.

How will transportation be affected?

Airport security screeners and air traffic controllers will continue working. However, new hires and certain infrastructure projects could face delays. Absenteeism among staff, as seen in past shutdowns, may affect airport operations.

As the Friday deadline approaches, it remains uncertain whether Congress can prevent another government shutdown.

