US President Donald Trump, in a rare address at the Department of Justice headquarters on Friday (March 14), alleged that his "predecessors" turned the Department of Justice into the "Department of Injustice". He said that his appointees would “expel” the “corrupt forces” from their ranks and produce a “legendary” public accounting of misdeeds.

"I stand before you today to declare that those days are over and they are never going to come back,” Trump said.

“As the chief law enforcement officer in our country, I will insist upon and demand complete accountability for the wrongs and abuses that have occurred,” Trump said while reportedly citing all the criminal cases showed to him in the department.

"We will expel the rogue actors and corrupt forces from our government, we will expose and very much expose their egregious crimes and severe misconduct of which was levels - you’ve never seen anything like it. It’s going to be legendary," the US president said.

Trump, taking a dig at the former president Joe Biden, said that a "corrupt group of hacks and radicals within the ranks of the American government obliterated the trust and good will built up over generations".

"They weaponized the vast powers of our intelligence and law enforcement agencies to try to thwart the will of the American people,” Trump added.

Trump's Friday address was the first presidential speech at the Justice Department since 2015.

'Did everything within their power'

Trump further alleged that the Biden administration "spied" on his election campaign.

“They spied on my campaign, launched one hoax and disinformation operation after another, broke the law on a colossal scale, persecuted my family, staff and supporters, raided my home Mar-a-Lago, and did everything within their power to prevent me from becoming the president of the United States," he said.

But “in the end the thugs failed and the truth won," said Trump.

'I would have rather been found guilty'

The US president also mocked Biden over the investigation against him for mishandling classified documents. The case was not prosecuted as special counsel Robert Hur determined jury wouldn’t convict him on the grounds of him being elderly and suffering from poor memory.

“I would have rather been found guilty,” Trump laughed on Biden's mental state.

(With inputs from agencies)