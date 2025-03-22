US President Donald Trump said that he would pay out of his pocket to NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore for their overtime stay in space.

He said that he did not know that the astronauts had not received overtime pay for their unexpected stay in space.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore finally came back to Earth on March 18 after their extended nine-month stay on the International Space Station (ISS).

The US president was informed that the astronauts hadn't received overtime pay for their extended stay at the space station, despite being entitled to USD 5 per day (Rs 430), which they call "incidentals".

The two astronauts spent a total of 286 days in space, hence, they will get an extra USD 1,430 (Rs 1,22,980) each, in addition to their salaries between USD 94,998 (Rs 81,69,861) and USD 123,152 (Rs 1,05,91,115).

During an interaction with media persons in the Oval Office, Fox News Journalist Peter Doocy informed Trump about this, to which, the US president said, "Is that all? That's not a lot for what they had to go through".

'I will pay...'

“Nobody ever mentioned this to me. If I have to, I will pay it out of my own pocket? OK, I will get it for them," Trump said.

Trump also thanked SpaceX's Elon Musk for bringing the stuck astronauts back on Earth.

"If we don't have Elon...They could be up there for a long time. Who else is going to get them? The body starts to deteriorate after 9-10 months in space. Think if we don't have time? He's (Elon Musk) is going through a lot right now," the US President said.

The return of the astronauts was celebrated worldwide. As the flight back home was itself a challenge, the NASA astronauts will take some time to return to their normal lives.

