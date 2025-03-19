The safe return of NASA’s Crew-9 mission has sparked widespread appreciation, with Indian leaders hailing the astronauts’ resilience and achievements.

President Droupadi Murmu took to social media platform X to commend the team’s dedication. She wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team behind the safe return of NASA’s Crew 9 mission! India's daughter Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication, and never-say-die spirit. Their historic journey is a tale of determination, teamwork, and extraordinary courage. I salute their unwavering resolve and wish them excellent health!"

PM Modi welcomes Crew-9’s return

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes to the returning astronauts. Sharing a post on X featuring a picture with Sunita Williams and her father, he wrote, "Welcome back, Crew-9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage, and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the Crew-9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions."

Defence Minister hails their resilience

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his admiration for the Crew-9 team, emphasising their endurance and fortitude in space. "Delighted at the safe return of NASA’s #Crew9 on Earth! The crew comprising of India’s daughter Sunita Williams and other astronauts have rewritten the history of human endurance and perseverance in space. Sunita Williams’ incredible journey, unwavering dedication, and fighting spirit will inspire millions across the globe. Her safe return is a moment of celebration for space enthusiasts and the entire world. Her courage and achievements make us all proud," he wrote on X.

Jitendra Singh calls It a ‘moment of glory’

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh also acknowledged the significance of the mission’s success. "A moment of glory, pride, and relief! The whole world comes together to celebrate the safe return of this illustrious daughter of India who has instantly gone down in history for the courage, conviction, and consistency with which she endured the uncertainties of space," he wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies)