First images of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore emerged as they finally returned to Earth on Tuesday after an unexpected nine-month stay at International Space Station (ISS). They received immediate medical care and were carried away on stretchers.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship carrying Wilmore and Williams, alongside fellow American Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, completed a 17-hour journey in a space capsule, finally streaking through the atmosphere before deploying parachutes for a gentle splashdown off the Florida coast at 5:57 pm (2157 GMT).

The astronauts will be flown on a NASA plane to their crew quarters at the space agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston for several days of health checks, per routine for astronaut returns, before NASA flight surgeons say they can go home to their families.

Their first images on Earth after splashdown showed them grinning from ear to ear.

Watch the video here:

We're getting our first look at #Crew9 since their return to Earth! Recovery teams will now help the crew out of Dragon, a standard process for all crew members after returning from long-duration missions. pic.twitter.com/yD2KVUHSuq — NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025

Will there be any psychological study of both the astronauts?

During the press conference, NASA was asked whether or not there be any psychological studies of Wilmore and Williams to evaluate the effects not just of a prolonged stay in space.

NASA's operation manager said that all crew members go through lots of surveys and evaluations. Bill Spetch, operations integration manager of NASA’s International Space Station programme, said, "There's always adjustments we have to make."

The politics surrounding both astronauts was also discussed during the meeting after a reporter finally asked NASA officials the obvious: how were they stranded in space and whether or not comments from people like Elon Musk and Donald Trump, affect the actual mission?

Stich, the manager of NASA’s commercial crew program, mildly talks around this question, saying, “We looked for opportunities to bring the crew back when it was safe to do so.”

(With inputs from agencies)