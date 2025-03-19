Sunita Williams Returns to Earth with Crew Dragon-9 After Extended ISS Mission

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her crewmate Butch Wilmore have successfully returned to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon-9 capsule after an unexpectedly prolonged nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The spacecraft made a safe splashdown off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico at 3:27 a.m. IST on March 19, 2025.

Extended Mission Due to Starliner Delays

Williams and Wilmore initially arrived at the ISS in June 2024 on Boeing’s Starliner as part of a test mission that was originally planned for just eight days. However, technical issues with the Starliner spacecraft resulted in an indefinite extension of their stay. As NASA worked on resolving the complications, the agency eventually decided to bring them back aboard a SpaceX capsule instead.

Successful Splashdown and Recovery

Crew Dragon-9, which carried Williams and Wilmore back to Earth, successfully completed its deorbit burn before re-entering the atmosphere and deploying its parachutes for a controlled descent into the ocean. NASA and SpaceX recovery teams were on standby to retrieve the capsule and ensure the astronauts' safe return to solid ground.

Medical Checks and Rehabilitation

Following their return, Williams and Wilmore will undergo thorough medical evaluations and post-mission debriefings. Spending an extended duration in space leads to physiological changes, including muscle atrophy and bone density loss, necessitating weeks of rehabilitation before they can fully adjust to Earth’s gravity.

Sunita Williams’ Spaceflight Record

With this mission, Sunita Williams has now logged 608 cumulative days in space, making her the second-highest NASA astronaut in terms of total time spent in orbit. She still trails behind Peggy Whitson, who holds the record at 675 days.

Recognition from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries from India extended their congratulations to Williams, celebrating her achievements as a trailblazing astronaut of Indian origin. Williams’ perseverance and dedication continue to serve as an inspiration for aspiring astronauts and space enthusiasts worldwide.

Her return marks the end of an unforeseen challenge but highlights the resilience of astronauts in the face of adversity, as well as the critical role of international collaboration in space exploration.