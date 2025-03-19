NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore finally came back to Earth on March 18 after their extended nine-month stay on the Internation Space Station (ISS).

However, the astronauts cannot go to their homes just yet. The Crew-9 members will have to face some challenges after their return as they get acclimated to Earth’s gravity.

So, what’s next for Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts?

Medical examination

Following the splashdown off the Florida coast, Sunita Williams, Butch Willmore, Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov have to undergo medical examinations as a standard procedure. The astronauts will face physical challenges like muscle atrophy and balance issues due to their long stay in microgravity conditions in space.

Rehabilitation

After the initial medical examination, the astronauts will be transported to Johnson Space Center in Houston. The crew member will undergo several medical checkups and procedures to assess their health following long exposure to microgravity. Before the astronauts can return to their homes, they will stay for 45 days for an extensive rehabilitation program, which will be conducted in three phases.

In the first phase, the astronauts will work out to regain their strength, flexibility and ability to walk. The next phase will focus on strengthening their bodies further, improving brain functioning and doing exercises for cardio reconditioning. The last phase, which will be the longest, will include functional development training so the astronauts return to their best physical abilities.

Debriefings

The astronauts will take part in post-mission debriefings to discuss their experience in detail. They will share the challenges they faced, experiments and studies they conducted, their achievements, and feedback on the Boeing Starliner spacecraft’s performance.

Family reunion

Personal time and reconnecting with family and friends play an important role in astronauts’ psychological well-being. Earlier, Williams said that she was looking forward to returning home and meeting her family and dogs.

“It’s been a roller coaster for them, probably a little bit more so than for us,” she said.

Health Challenges

Due to prolonged stay in the absence of gravity, the astronauts may experience dizziness, nausea and balance issues. Astronauts face difficulties in walking and experience “baby feet”, in which their feet lose the thick part of the skin and become soft like a baby’s. Astronauts may also lose their vision temporarily and face cognitive decline after returning to Earth.

In space, the bodily fluids and blood redistribute and may result in swelling in the upper body. After returning to Earth, the astronauts are forced to readjust to gravity. The astronauts may experience orthostatic hypotension, which is a sudden drop in blood pressure when standing, as their heart has to work harder to pump blood to the head. This may also affect their cardiovascular health.

The astronauts may also lose bone density and muscle and face skin problems. Due to exposure to radiation in space, the astronauts also face an increased risk of cancer.

(With inputs from agencies)