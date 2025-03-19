A magical moment became the concluding point of the process of NASA astronauts' safe arrival back on Earth. The moment SpaceX capsule carrying Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams splashed down off the coast of Florida, they were welcomed by a pod of dolphins.

Advertisment

The capsule detached from the orbital outpost at 0505 GMT, with American Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov besides NASA duo - Wilmore and Williams. They were stuck at the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months.

Also read: 'PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT, says White House as astronauts reach home safely, Musk congrats SpaceX, NASA

As the astronauts waited for the recovery team to pull the SpaceX capsule from the water, the pod of dolphins began swimming around it.

Advertisment

The crew's capsule was checked and hoisted onto a boat, while dolphins swam around both the capsule and the recovery team in the water."

Also read: WATCH: First images of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore back on Earth emerge, they receive medical checks

Watch the video here:

Advertisment

Amazing -- the dolphin delegation showed up to say, "Welcome home!" 🐬 pic.twitter.com/o3QioC6dcA — Dave the Lawyer (@DavetheLawyerX) March 18, 2025

Crew-9 Dolphin recovery! Such a cool moment to see on stream! pic.twitter.com/nSElT1ffM1 — I'mma Duck (@imgoingtoduck) March 18, 2025

Their homecoming completes a lengthy space mission that was full of uncertainty and technical issues, making a rare example of NASA's contingency planning.

Starliner’s first crew, Wilmore and Williams, two senior NASA astronauts and former US Navy test pilots, had gone into orbit in June for an anticipated eight-day test trip.

Also read: 'Carried out on stretcher': NASA's Sunita Williams takes first breath of fresh air after 9 months

NASA decided to have them come home this year on a SpaceX craft. It was part of the agency's crew rotation programme after problems with Starliner's propulsion system caused a series of delays.

Also read: 'Splashdown': NASA's Sunita Williams successfully lands on Earth, Crew Dragon maintains 100% safety record

(With inputs from agencies)