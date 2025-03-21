As the future of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks hangs in limbo, Russian President Vladimir Putin told business leaders not to expect a quick peace deal with Ukraine, reported Moscow Times, citing anonymous sources.

The annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, a major business lobby, was held on Tuesday, where business executives and government officials participated.

They concluded from Putin's remarks that US-mediated negotiations would be "difficult and slow" despite US President Donald Trump's administration's optimistic public statements.

“This [war and sanctions] machine won’t be that easy to turn around,” one attendee was quoted as saying after the private session.

The source further described Putin's demeanour as “positive but objective,” lacking “unbridled optimism” about a quick ceasefire or the lifting of sanctions.

'Not be naive'

“The president advised us not to be naive and to understand how many people and interests are involved in the processes currently taking place,” another source said.

Moreover, a third attendee said that Putin believes that even if sanctions are lifted, "the United States and the West would figure out how to pressure us anyway.”

These comments by Putin come after the phone call with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

However, after their conversation, Putin agreed to a 30-day pause on attacks against energy infrastructure, but the Russian leader did not accept a broader ceasefire with Ukraine.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report, Putin still continues to prepare the Russian domestic audience for a prolonged war in Ukraine rather than a lasting peace based on compromises.

The ISW further believes that Russian officials are working to escalate tensions between the United States and its European allies to undermine Western support for Ukraine and weaken the NATO alliance.

