Russia and the US are set to hold another set of talks on Monday (March 24) or early next week, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"It may not be Sunday itself, the nuances are being agreed upon. It could be the start, the very start, of next week," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

This comes days after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone call that lasted for over two hours, discussing a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.

Moreover, as the talks on Ukrainian peace are scheduled in Jeddah, Russia and the US are set to discuss the resumption of the Black Sea initiative and other aspects of a possible Ukrainian peace settlement.

Meanwhile, the European leaders are set to meet in Brussels for Ukraine peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also arriving for the summit.

The 27 leaders of the European Union are gathering in Brussels for a summit with a remarkably busy agenda led by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Their agendas for the meeting are so extensive that heads of state and government might be forced to stay in the Belgian capital overnight and continue their discussions on Friday morning.

Kremlin accuses Europe of planning 'militarisation'

Meanwhile, a Kremlin spokesperson accused Europe of failing to support Russian and US efforts to bring about what he called a “peaceful settlement” in Ukraine.

“Europe has embarked on militarising itself and turned into a party of war,” he told a daily press briefing.

“Plans to militarise Europe which are obviously at odds with the Russian and US presidents’ intentions to look for ways to start the process of peaceful settlement.”

Meanwhile, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stressed that Russia is and will be a permanent threat to the EU and Europe.

He further shed light on his conversation with Zelensky, saying that they really want to be a member of the EU, "they want to be one of us and that is why we have to help them, support them in their path to the membership as soon as possible, latest by 2030.”

