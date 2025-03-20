Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly made US President Donald Trump wait for an hour for the phone call, after which they eventually agreed on a limited ceasefire in Ukraine, according to a report.

Advertisment

Just before the call with Trump on Tuesday (Mar 18), Putin was at an annual event with businessmen in Moscow. The call was arranged between 4 PM and 6 PM Russian time.

After some time, the host of the event reminded Putin that he was getting late for the call with the US president, said the report.

Putin was captured staring and smirking, according to the report.

Advertisment

Eventually, he reached late at the Kremlin for the call.

This alleged 'delay tactic' incident went viral on social media.

Making leaders wait is an old Putin power play.



But, this is a pretty brutal.



Putin is publicly mocking Trump. https://t.co/FK1ahLbxQI — Brett Bruen (@BrettBruen) March 18, 2025

Advertisment

Also, read | Vladimir Putin showing signs of 'mini-stroke,' claims his former speechwriter. Is the Russian president sick?

The two presidents ultimately talked for more than an hour over phone.

Putin rejected a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that the US president and his team had asked for, according to a Bloomberg report. Still, he agreed to limit the attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Also, read | US federal judge suspends ban on transgender people in the military, says Trump ban 'soaked in animus'

Internet reaction: Deliberate power move by Putin?

The footage is creating quite a buzz on social media, with many commenting it was a deliberate “power move” of Putin. One user wrote, "Putin also has a Masters in theatrics. He is from an old Soviet school. Brutal indeed!"

Putin also has a Masters in theatrics . He is from old Soviet school . Brutal indeed ! — News & Views (@Shalimartowns) March 19, 2025

“Making leaders wait is an old Putin power play. But this is pretty brutal,” another X user commented.

Some called it a psychological warfare. “This is KGB-level psychological warfare—Putin knows Trump is desperate for his approval, so he makes him wait like an obedient lapdog,” wrote one X user.