Vladimir Putin is exhibiting signs of a "mini-stroke," claims a former Kremlin speechwriter who used to write for the Russian President.

Abbas Gallyamov, who worked as Putin's speechwriter for his first two terms as the Russian president (up until 2008) said that he believes his former boss was exhibiting signs of serious health issues two years ago.

Did Putin have a "mini stroke"?

Talking to Daily Express, Gallyamov said that Putin "definitely has some problems".

Addressing the wide-ranging reports of Putin's alleged health issues with diseases like cancer and Parkinson, the Russian president's former speechwriter claimed: "Journalists are writing about cancer, but what we saw back in 2022 looked more like the consequences of a mini-stroke."

What happened in 2022?

In 2022, Putin met with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko following his country's invasion of neighbour Ukraine. During the meeting, a video captured the Russian premier shaking "uncontrollably". Footage showed Putin walking stiffly and shaking as he greeted Russia's key ally.

Watch it here:

Many suspected it after his weird meeting sign Shoigu, during which he held on to the table for 13 minutes.



This is probably the clearest video of something being wrong with Putin’s health.



Look at his leg & hand tremors!



Any doctor out there willing to weigh in?



Parkinson? pic.twitter.com/Vt0TpHtdrF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 24, 2022

Putin's feet during his meeting with Lukashenko.



Is this Morse code? pic.twitter.com/eRmvSBDQOn — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023

Since then, social media platforms, including X, have seen a number of videos of the Russian President being shared with claims about Putin's health scares.

Putin going downhill. Check out his right leg dragging at his hate rally today.

pic.twitter.com/GtIW3FxRDv — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) March 18, 2022

Putin's health sparked fresh speculation as footage showed him attempting to control a shaking leg during an interview with Tucker Carlson



American Propaganda 🤡



And Tucker is not employed by Fox News, he independently conducted this interview though his own self pic.twitter.com/IRvUcojyo5 — Tannie تاني 🇵🇸 (@putin_76) February 12, 2024

Not only that, numerous reports have also claimed that the real Russian president may be dead, and the warring nation was using Putin's body doubles to avoid seeming weak amid the Russia-Ukraine war. However, the evidence to back these outlandish claims has been missing.

I think Putin is a body double and the real Putin died years ago, but he is a symbol so they put a look alike in his place. https://t.co/EKuRkmf5V4 pic.twitter.com/l9cFXI9cEF — Curry-bunchanumbers (@Curry92281782) March 4, 2025

Today, the Kremlin wheeled out Putin's most ridiculous double to visit a car factory.



I call this one "Jovial, high energy Putin" for obvious reasons, the one they use for large crowds, probably to be sent to The Hague while real Putin chills in Dubai.pic.twitter.com/W0AtTNiNq4 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) January 30, 2025

FAKE PUTIN



Putin wears high heels. He does it whenever he is with groups who “should be” shorter than he (5’7”/170 CM).



But it appears that in most public events, a body double attends - not the real Putin. The changes in his height, ears, and weight are otherwise inexplicable. pic.twitter.com/Z5dAfPoj36 — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) January 27, 2023

Gallyamov's claims come as Putin and US President Donald Trump connected over a call to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine. as per the Kremlin, Putin has outlined two major conditions for ending the war in Ukraine.

