Vladimir Putin is exhibiting signs of a "mini-stroke," claims a former Kremlin speechwriter who used to write for the Russian President.

Advertisment

Abbas Gallyamov, who worked as Putin's speechwriter for his first two terms as the Russian president (up until 2008) said that he believes his former boss was exhibiting signs of serious health issues two years ago.

Also read | Putin tells Trump ‘two big conditions’ for ending Ukraine war: Will US and West comply?

Did Putin have a "mini stroke"? 

Advertisment

Talking to Daily Express, Gallyamov said that Putin "definitely has some problems".

Addressing the wide-ranging reports of Putin's alleged health issues with diseases like cancer and Parkinson, the Russian president's former speechwriter claimed: "Journalists are writing about cancer, but what we saw back in 2022 looked more like the consequences of a mini-stroke."

Also read | Trump’s ‘frank’ call with Putin leads to surprise Ukraine ceasefire, prisoner exchange - What else they discussed

Advertisment

What happened in 2022?

In 2022, Putin met with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko following his country's invasion of neighbour Ukraine. During the meeting, a video captured the Russian premier shaking "uncontrollably". Footage showed Putin walking stiffly and shaking as he greeted Russia's key ally.

Watch it here:

Since then, social media platforms, including X, have seen a number of videos of the Russian President being shared with claims about Putin's health scares.

Not only that, numerous reports have also claimed that the real Russian president may be dead, and the warring nation was using Putin's body doubles to avoid seeming weak amid the Russia-Ukraine war. However, the evidence to back these outlandish claims has been missing.

Also read | Trump-Putin call ends after over two hours, White House and Kremlin confirm | Key HIGHLIGHTS

Gallyamov's claims come as Putin and US President Donald Trump connected over a call to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine. as per the Kremlin, Putin has outlined two major conditions for ending the war in Ukraine.

 (With inputs from agencies)
 