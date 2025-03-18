Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined two major conditions for ending the war in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. He made the demands during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 18), as part of ongoing discussions on a potential ceasefire.

Limited ceasefire and peace talks

The White House confirmed that Russia has agreed to a temporary ceasefire targeting energy and infrastructure in Ukraine. This is part of a US-led effort to bring the conflict to an end.

Following the call, the White House stated that both sides had agreed to hold "technical negotiations" on a maritime ceasefire, with further discussions planned for a full ceasefire and lasting peace.

“These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East,” the White House announced.

Putin’s two key conditions for ending the war

During the call, Putin made it clear that the conflict could only be resolved if Western nations stopped supplying military aid and intelligence to Ukraine.

"It was emphasised that the key condition for preventing an escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution through political and diplomatic means should be a complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence to Kyiv," the Kremlin said.

Additionally, Putin insisted that Ukraine must not be allowed to rearm.

"The Russian side has outlined a number of essential points concerning effective control over a possible ceasefire along the entire contact line and the need to halt both forced mobilisation in Ukraine and the rearmament of the Ukrainian armed forces," the Kremlin added.

