A phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a possible ceasefire in Ukraine has ended, both the Kremlin and the White House confirmed on Tuesday (March 18).

The discussion, which began at 1400 GMT, lasted for more than two hours.

Key points from the Trump-Putin call

The White House confirmed that Russia has agreed to a limited ceasefire targeting energy and infrastructure in Ukraine as part of a US-led initiative to end the conflict.

According to the Kremlin, Putin accepted Trump’s proposal for both Russia and Ukraine to stop striking each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days and has issued a corresponding order to the Russian military.

In addition, Putin told Trump that a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is set to take place on Wednesday under a 175-for-175 arrangement.

"Vladimir Putin said that on March 19, the Russian and Ukrainian sides would exchange prisoners -- 175 for 175 people," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

The Kremlin also said that Putin told Trump the US and its allies must end military and intelligence support for Ukraine if they want to halt hostilities.

"It was emphasised that the key condition for preventing an escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution through political and diplomatic means should be a complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence to Kyiv," the Kremlin said in a statement.

As a gesture of goodwill, Russia will transfer 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen to Kyiv.

Negotiations for full ceasefire

A statement from the White House following the call confirmed that both sides had agreed to hold “technical negotiations” on a maritime ceasefire, followed by further discussions on a full ceasefire and lasting peace.

“These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East,” the White House said.

Trump and Putin also discussed the potential for a stronger US-Russia relationship, with both agreeing on the economic and geopolitical benefits of improved ties.

"Today, President Trump and President Putin spoke about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace," the White House stated.



(With inputs from agencies)