The phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a potential ceasefire in Ukraine has ended, both the Kremlin and the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

The discussion, which began at 1400 GMT, lasted for more than two hours. White House deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, had earlier shared an update on X while the conversation was still ongoing. "The call is going well, and still in progress," he wrote at the time.

Ukraine pushes for ceasefire

Before the call took place, Ukraine urged Russia to accept a proposed 30-day ceasefire backed by both Kyiv and Washington. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga emphasised the importance of Russia’s response.

"It is time for Russia to show whether it really wants peace," Sybiga said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine supported the U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire for 30 days. We expect the Russian side to unconditionally agree to this proposal," he added.

Trump’s agenda for the call

On Sunday, Trump outlined the key topics he planned to discuss with Putin, including the potential division of certain "assets" between Russia and Ukraine.

"We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants," Trump stated.

"I think we have a lot of it already discussed very much by both sides, Ukraine and Russia. We are already talking about that, dividing up certain assets," he added.

