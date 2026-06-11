/Tanker MT Jalveer carrying Indian sailors attacked off Oman coast

A commercial vessel carrying Indian sailors has come under attack off the coast of Oman, triggering fresh concerns over maritime security in the Gulf amid escalating US-Iran tensions. The Indian Embassy in Muscat, in a statement, said it is monitoring the situation involving MT Jalveer near Shinas port. In a statement, officials said: “We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details.”

Reports indicate a fire broke out in the vessel's engine room and funnel area. Details on the nature of the attack, casualties, or the exact number of Indian crew members remain limited as rescue operations continue. This latest incident is the most recent in a string of attacks on merchant vessels in the Gulf of Oman, a critical choke point for global oil shipments near the Strait of Hormuz.

Just days ago, on or around 8 June, the Palau-flagged tanker MT Marivex, carrying 24 Indian crew members, was struck by a US precision munition fired from an F/A-18 Super Hornet. The US Central Command said the unladen vessel violated its naval blockade by attempting to sail to an Iranian port and ignored warnings. A fire erupted, but all 24 Indian seafarers were safely rescued by Omani forces and airlifted to safety with no reported injuries.

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