/New Friday OTT releases (June 12, 2026): Raakh, Bhooth Bangla, Dridam- Watch these 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Where to watch: Netflix

Priyadarshan's horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and more. The story follows the story of Arjun, who inherits his family's ancestral palace in a rural village named Mangalpur. After being warned by the locals because of the curse involving a vengeful spirit, he decides to host his sister's wedding at the mansion.