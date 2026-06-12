/New Friday OTT releases (June 12, 2026): Raakh, Bhooth Bangla, Dridam- Watch these 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

OTT releases this Friday bring a new addition of movies and TV shows spanning over multiple genres, including action, comedy, drama, and suspense. Here's plenty to add to your weekend watchlist.
This Friday’s OTT releases lineup brings a platter of new titles for every kind of viewer. From Bhooth Bangla to one of the most anticipated investigative crime thrillers, Raakh, these new titles promise an engaging weekend filled with compelling stories and standout performances.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Prosit Roy, the investigative crime thriller features Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir. Set in 1978, it is inspired by Geeta and Sanjay Chopra's kidnapping and murder case. Raakh explores the story of Sub Inspector Jayprakash Jatav, who is on the hunt to nab the killers.
Where to watch: Netflix
Priyadarshan's horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and more. The story follows the story of Arjun, who inherits his family's ancestral palace in a rural village named Mangalpur. After being warned by the locals because of the curse involving a vengeful spirit, he decides to host his sister's wedding at the mansion.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This is a Malayalam investigative crime thriller directed by Martin Joseph. Starring Shane Nigam as a sub-inspector named Vijay, who is tasked with solving a sudden string of murders and a massive local robbery.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
In the action thriller, Jason Statham plays Michael Mason, a former MI6 elite operative who is forced out of his isolated Scottish island retreat when he rescues a stranded, young girl named Jessie during a violent storm.
Where to watch: Netflix
The true-crime documentary explores the 2020 Texas fetal abduction and murder case committed by Taylor Parker. It centres on how Parker faked a pregnancy for months before killing 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock in New Boston, Texas, to steal her unborn baby.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 22-episode show follows a matriarch named Joyce whose curated empire unravels as her wealthy CEO husband's secret web of wives and mistresses is exposed.