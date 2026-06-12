/'We ended the war today': Trump's BIG declaration after halting Iran strikes - What's really happening

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (June 11) declared that he has "ended the war with Iran." He made the statement during a telephone rally for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones. Trump added that Iran agreed they will never have nuclear weapons. Earlier, Trump briefed the press at the White House and said that negotiations with Iran had reached their final stage and suggested that a deal could be signed within the next few days. Trump also said that the signing ceremony could take place in Europe.

Prior to the briefing, Trump had shared a post on Truth Social stating that he cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran after discussions with “highest level of Iranian leadership and approved.” He also said that final terms and conditions have been “approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt."

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What Trump said in tele-rally?

In the telerally supporting Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones, who is running for governor, Trump said, "I don’t know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today. They have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on; that was the whole purpose. That was 95 percent of it.”

Iran disagrees with Trump's claims