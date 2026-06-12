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'We ended the war today': Trump's BIG declaration after halting Iran strikes - What's really happening

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 12, 2026, 07:47 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 07:47 IST
'We ended the war today': Trump's BIG declaration after halting Iran strikes - What's really happening

What's really happening with the Iran US war Photograph: (AFP | WION Combination image)

Story highlights

Trump declared that the war with Iran had ended, claiming Tehran agreed never to develop or possess nuclear weapons. Speaking during a telephone rally for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones, Trump said preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear arms was the primary goal.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (June 11) declared that he has "ended the war with Iran." He made the statement during a telephone rally for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones. Trump added that Iran agreed they will never have nuclear weapons. Earlier, Trump briefed the press at the White House and said that negotiations with Iran had reached their final stage and suggested that a deal could be signed within the next few days. Trump also said that the signing ceremony could take place in Europe.

Prior to the briefing, Trump had shared a post on Truth Social stating that he cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran after discussions with “highest level of Iranian leadership and approved.” He also said that final terms and conditions have been “approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt."

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What Trump said in tele-rally?

In the telerally supporting Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones, who is running for governor, Trump said, "I don’t know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today. They have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on; that was the whole purpose. That was 95 percent of it.”

Iran disagrees with Trump's claims

However, even as Trump claimed that the war is over, Iran pushed back against saying no final decision had yet been taken on any agreement. Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that the proposed understanding was still under review and had not received final approval. "Until Iran announces the matter of a potential understanding, any news from Trump on this subject should be regarded the same as his previous messaging," Baqaei was quoted saying according to Iran's Tasnim news agency said.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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