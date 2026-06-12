/Iran deal in 'pretty final stage'; Trump says signing possible in Europe this weekend

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said negotiations with Iran had reached their final stage and suggested that a deal could be signed within the next few days.

Speaking at the White House, Trump described the understanding with Tehran as a "great settlement" and said the documents were in a "pretty final stage", suggesting that the agreement could be finalised soon.

Trump said a signing ceremony could take place in Europe, adding that Vice President JD Vance would be present. He also indicated that the agreement could be signed as early as this weekend.

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The president said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the negotiations and planned to hold discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as diplomatic efforts continued.

Trump also expressed confidence that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen once the agreement is signed.

"Strait of Hormuz will open as soon as we sign," he said.

These remarks come after Trump announced that he had cancelled scheduled strikes on Iran, adding that talks with Tehran had reached a key stage and were cleared by senior Iranian leadership.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have... cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump posted on his Truth Social network.

However, Iranian media denied any such approvel and rejected Trump's claims.

Qatar says Emir and Trump spoke about the deal



Qatar's Emir and Trump also discussed the proposed deal, with the Qatari emir's office saying the US president "affirmed that the understandings reached had the approval of all concerned parties".

"During the call, the two leaders discussed the close strategic relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to the latest regional and international developments, particularly those related to diplomatic efforts for de-escalation in the region," the statement said.

The Qatari emir's office added that Doha welcomed efforts to reach an agreement and supported "everything that would consolidate regional and international security and stability, and enhance opportunities for peace and cooperation among the countries of the region".

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