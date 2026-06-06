/From Maradona's Hand of God to Zidane's headbutt: The 10 most controversial moments in FIFA World Cup history

From Maradona's Hand of God to Zidane's headbutt and Suarez's handball, let us revisit the World Cup controversies that shocked football fans
One of the most infamous moments in football history occurred during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England. Diego Maradona leapt alongside goalkeeper Peter Shilton and punched the ball into the net with his left hand. The referee missed the infringement and awarded the goal. Maradona later described it as being scored ‘a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God’. The incident remains one of the most debated moments ever seen at a FIFA World Cup.
The 2006 World Cup final was supposed to be remembered as the farewell of French legend Zinedine Zidane. Instead, it became famous for one shocking act. After an exchange of words with Italian defender Marco Materazzi, Zidane headbutted him in the chest during extra time. The French captain received a red card in the final match of his career. France eventually lost the final on penalties, while the incident became one of football's most unforgettable controversies.
In the final seconds of extra time during the 2010 quarterfinal, Uruguay striker Luis Suarez deliberately handled a goal-bound header from Ghana's Dominic Adiyiah. Suarez was sent off, but Ghana missed the resulting penalty. Uruguay went on to win the penalty shootout and reach the semifinals. While Uruguayans hailed Suarez as a hero willing to sacrifice himself for his country, many others viewed the act as one of the most cynical moments in World Cup history.
England fans still remember Frank Lampard's ‘ghost goal’ against Germany in the 2010 Round of 16. Lampard's powerful shot struck the crossbar and bounced clearly over the goal line before spinning out. Despite television replays showing the ball had crossed the line, the officials failed to award the goal. Germany eventually won 4-1. The controversy intensified calls for goal-line technology, which FIFA later introduced to prevent similar errors.
South Korea's remarkable journey to the semifinals in 2002 remains one of the most disputed stories in World Cup history. Victories over Italy and Spain were overshadowed by controversial refereeing decisions, including disallowed goals and questionable calls against both European teams. Critics argued that South Korea benefited from officiating mistakes, while supporters insisted the team deserved its success. More than two decades later, the debate surrounding the tournament still refuses to disappear.
Portugal's Round of 16 clash against the Netherlands at the 2006 World Cup descended into chaos and became known as the ‘Battle of Nuremberg’. Russian referee Valentin Ivanov issued a record 16 yellow cards and four red cards during an ill-tempered encounter filled with fouls and confrontations. Tempers repeatedly boiled over as players from both teams clashed throughout the match. The game remains the most card-filled contest in World Cup history.
Although it did not occur during the World Cup itself, Thierry Henry's handball against Ireland in a 2010 World Cup playoff remains one of football's biggest controversies. Henry controlled the ball with his hand before assisting William Gallas for the decisive goal that sent France to South Africa. Ireland protested fiercely, but the result stood. The incident sparked global debate and intensified demands for greater use of technology in football.
Brazil star Rivaldo sparked controversy during the 2002 World Cup when he exaggerated the impact of a ball kicked toward him by Turkey's Hakan Unsal. Although the ball struck his leg, Rivaldo dramatically clutched his face and fell to the ground. Unsal was shown a red card, and FIFA later fined Rivaldo for simulation. The incident remains one of the most famous examples of gamesmanship on football's biggest stage.
The 1994 World Cup ended in disappointment for Diego Maradona after he tested positive for a banned substance. The Argentine icon had inspired his team during the early stages of the tournament, but his World Cup came to an abrupt end following the failed test. Maradona later claimed innocence, but FIFA expelled him from the competition. The incident tarnished one of football's greatest careers and remains a major chapter in World Cup controversy.
The 2022 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands was packed with drama, confrontation, and controversy. Tempers flared throughout the match, leading to a tournament-record number of yellow cards. Players and coaching staff from both sides were involved in heated exchanges, while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's mind games during the penalty shootout drew further attention. The fiery encounter became one of the most controversial and emotionally charged matches in recent World Cup history.