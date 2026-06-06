/From Maradona's Hand of God to Zidane's headbutt: The 10 most controversial moments in FIFA World Cup history

One of the most infamous moments in football history occurred during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England. Diego Maradona leapt alongside goalkeeper Peter Shilton and punched the ball into the net with his left hand. The referee missed the infringement and awarded the goal. Maradona later described it as being scored ‘a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God’. The incident remains one of the most debated moments ever seen at a FIFA World Cup.