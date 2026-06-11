/How RSI-India, inspired by MIT, is giving Indian school students a taste of cutting-edge research

At the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, summer looks a little different for a select group of Class XI students. They are spending six weeks immersed in scientific research, learning directly from some of the country's top researchers. The students are part of Research Science Initiative-India (RSI-India), a six-week STEM research programme inspired by the globally recognised Research Science Institute at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Hosted at IISc Bengaluru in collaboration with the Centre for Excellence in Education (CEE), the programme offers some of India's brightest young minds a rare opportunity to engage with advanced scientific research long before they enter university.

For these students, the experience goes far beyond a traditional summer programme. Over six weeks, they work alongside scientists and mentors in cutting-edge laboratories, undertake independent research projects, and present their findings at the endof the programme.

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The initiative is important for India, saidProf.Deepak Saini, Faculty Coordinator for RSI-IISc programme.

"RSI hasbeen around for a very long time, especially in various other countries, and it has always led to training of the next generation of scholarly people," said Saini, aprofessor in the Department of Developmental Biology and Genetics at IISc.

"We need to bringyounger-generation students to get experience of doing deep science at an institute like IISc. So, it was a naturalcollaborationof RSI with IISc, and that's what actually led IISc toestablish the RSI initiative."

Who is eligible to apply for RSI-India?

The programme is open to Indian students who have completed Class X and are enrolled in Class XI. These students apply on an individual basis, and are not nominated or selected by their schools. A small cohort is chosen each year, allowing participants to receive close mentorship from IISc professors.

RSI-India: Inspired by a globally renowned model

Participants begin with introductory coursework before moving into hands-on research under the guidance of faculty mentors. The programme culminates in a student symposia where they present both a research paper and an oral presentation based on their work.

In addition to laboratory research, students hear speakers from the worlds of research and tech as part of the Palsamudram Distinguished Lecture Series, and interact with peers from diverse backgrounds, creating connections that often extend beyond the programme itself.

The vision behind bringing RSI to India

The idea of bringing RSI to India took shape after its transformative impact was witnessed firsthand by those closely connected to the programme. Inspired by the success of the original RSI in the United States, efforts were made to create a similar opportunity for talented Indian students, giving them access to world-class research mentorship and scientific training at an early stage.



Reflecting on what sparked the initiative, Sanjay Palsamudram, founder of the Palsamudram Trust, said the inspiration came after his daughter participated in the programme in the US. "My daughter got into this programme five years ago and she underwent this programme. It was life-transforming," he said.

Recognising that only a limited number of Indian students could participate in the US programme, he began exploring ways to expand access.

"Instead of taking students from India to MIT, I thought why not bring the programme here so many more students in India can benefit?" he said.

Discussions between CEE and IISc eventually began and thisledto the launch of RSI-India.

Students eager to learn

Among the selected studentsis Sulipsa Bhatta, a Class XI student from Kendriya Vidyalaya, sees the programme as an opportunity to learn from some of the country's leading scientists andresearchers.

"I'm really excited and very happy that I got into such a prestigious programme. Whatever I get, I'll squeeze every single essence of knowledge and learning from every single person from whom I am able to learn,"she said.

Overseeing the programme is Dr. Amy Sillman, Director of RSI-India and an alumna of the first RSI cohort in the United States in 1984. She leads the programme's academic and mentorship initiatives, guiding students through an intensive research experience.

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