/From Russia to Syria: 10 Most dangerous countries in the world – Check full list

War, terrorism, political instability and humanitarian crises continue to shape the world's least peaceful nations. Here are the 10 most dangerous countries in the world as per the latest Global Peace Index rankings.
Conflict, political instability, terrorism and humanitarian crises continue to shape life in several parts of the world. The latest Global Peace Index 2026 ranks 163 countries based on factors including safety, security, ongoing conflicts and militarisation. While some nations have improved their standings, others remain trapped in cycles of violence and unrest. Here are the 10 least peaceful countries in the world in 2025, according to the report.
Although Syria’s civil war officially ended in 2024 after more than a decade of conflict, violence remains a major concern. The Global Peace Index describes the war as ‘the most complex proxy conflict of the 21st century’. More than 2,100 people were reportedly killed in 2025 following the collapse of the Assad government, highlighting the country’s fragile security situation.
Yemen continues to suffer from the effects of a civil war that began in 2014 between government forces and the Iran-backed Houthis. According to the UN Refugee Agency, around 4.5 million people, roughly 14 per cent of Yemen’s population, are displaced, making it one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
Afghanistan remains the least peaceful country in South Asia. The report attributes the country’s low ranking to the Taliban’s continued consolidation of power under a ‘highly centralised system’. Decades of conflict, economic challenges and regional security tensions continue to affect stability across the country.
South Sudan remains trapped in a cycle of violence despite multiple peace agreements. Civil conflict, ethnic tensions, civilian deaths, kidnappings and mass displacement continue to plague the country. The Global Peace Index identifies the Horn of Africa as one of the regions facing the most severe and overlapping peace and security challenges.
Israel’s ranking reflects ongoing regional conflict and security threats. The country continues to face risks from missile and drone attacks, border tensions and political unrest. Travel advisories have warned that regional instability could quickly escalate and disrupt daily life, transportation and border operations.
Ukraine remains heavily impacted by its war with Russia, which entered its fourth year in 2025. The conflict is one of the biggest contributors to the more than 181,000 global conflict-related deaths recorded in 2025. The war continues to cause widespread destruction, displacement and economic disruption.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the least peaceful country in Sub-Saharan Africa. Fighting between government forces and armed groups, particularly the M23 rebels, has displaced more than 7 million people, creating one of the largest internal displacement crises in the world. The country also continues to battle recurring disease outbreaks, including Ebola.
Sudan’s civil war, which began in 2023, has produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 14 million residents. Human rights groups have documented widespread abuses, while aid organisations describe Sudan as the world’s largest and most neglected humanitarian crisis.
Russia ranked as the least peaceful country in the world in 2025, largely because of its ongoing war in Ukraine. The conflict has become Europe’s deadliest since World War II. According to the Global Peace Index, Russia recorded around 34,000 casualties in March 2026 alone, underscoring the scale and intensity of the war.