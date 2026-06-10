/Pride Month special: Bollywood queer characters who deserve their own spin-off

It took several years, but Bollywood has finally realised that LGBTQIA+ individuals are real people and not just for side jokes or stereotypes. Hindi films and web series have finally begun to showcase them with dreams, struggles, relationships, and ambitions. Their stories have not only entertained the viewers but also sparked conversations around acceptance and inclusion.

Several actors such as Gulshan Devaiah, Sayani Gupta, and Pratik Gandhi have portrayed queer characters on screen, helping bring LGBTQIA+ stories into the mainstream. So, as Pride Month is celebrated around the world, here are some memorable Bollywood and OTT characters whose stories deserve their own spin-offs.