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Pride Month special: Bollywood queer characters who deserve their own spin-off

Nikita Toppo
Authored By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jun 10, 2026, 22:27 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 22:27 IST

There are several queer characters in recent Bollywood films and web series that broke the stereotypes and emerged as fan-favourites. Here are six memorable roles whose stories can be continued as standalone spin-offs.

Bollywood queer characters
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(Photograph: X)

Bollywood queer characters

It took several years, but Bollywood has finally realised that LGBTQIA+ individuals are real people and not just for side jokes or stereotypes. Hindi films and web series have finally begun to showcase them with dreams, struggles, relationships, and ambitions. Their stories have not only entertained the viewers but also sparked conversations around acceptance and inclusion.

Several actors such as Gulshan Devaiah, Sayani Gupta, and Pratik Gandhi have portrayed queer characters on screen, helping bring LGBTQIA+ stories into the mainstream. So, as Pride Month is celebrated around the world, here are some memorable Bollywood and OTT characters whose stories deserve their own spin-offs.

Kukoo from Sacred Games
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(Photograph: X)

Kukoo from Sacred Games

Sacred Games, which was released in 2018, had another special role apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan that deserves attention. It's none other than Kukoo, played by Kubbra Sait. A transgender cabaret performer whose relationship with gangster Ganesh Gaitonde was a key part of the crime drama. Despite limited screen time, the character had a strong impact on the audience and it deserves a spin-off focused on the life before the events of Sacred Games, and survival in Mumbai's underworld.

Shardul Thakur, Sumi Singh from Badhaai Do
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(Photograph: X)

Shardul Thakur, Sumi Singh from Badhaai Do

This is one of the most memorable queer stories in recent Bollywood films. It follows Shardul Thakur and Sumi Singh, played by Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, respectively, who hide their identity from society. Shardul is a closeted gay police officer, while Sumi is a lesbian physical education teacher. Pressured by their families, the two enter a lavender marriage while pursuing relationships with their respective partners. A spin-off of their journey could become a meaningful series.

Meher Chaudhry from Made in Heaven Season 2
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(Photograph: X)

Meher Chaudhry from Made in Heaven Season 2

If you have watched Made in Heaven Season 2, Meher Chaudhry would definitely be one of your favourite characters. Played by doctor and trans rights activist Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Meher worked in the glamorous wedding industry while dealing with prejudice in her personal life. It would really be interesting to explore her life as a transgender individual in urban India.

Laila from Margarita with a Straw
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Laila from Margarita with a Straw

How can one miss Laila from Margarita with a Straw? Portrayed by Kalki Koechlin, it remains one of the most groundbreaking characters in Indian cinema. Living with cerebral palsy, she goes on a journey of self-discovery and explores her bisexuality. Laila could bring a perspective rarely seen on screen.

Aman Tripathi from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
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(Photograph: X)

Aman Tripathi from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The film was widely praised by fans and Jitendra Kumar's Aman became one of Bollywood's most recognisable gay protagonists. Alongside Kartik, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, he challenged traditional family expectations while fighting for acceptance. I feel a spin-off following Aman and Kartik's married life would definitely be worth making.

Manzar from Modern Love Mumbai
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Manzar from Modern Love Mumbai

Manzar, played by Pratik Gandhi, is an ordinary and relatable person who is trying to live authentically and explain his choices to his family. The character did not depend on stereotypes and could definitely bring life after the events of the anthology through a spin-off.

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