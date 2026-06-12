/Red alert in Delhi: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms to intensify from today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi for Friday (Jun 12), warning of severe thunderstorms, lightning, and powerful surface winds gusting up to 90 kmph. The alert comes as the national capital witnessed an intense storm last night, with authorities sending “Extremely severe alert” cautioning residents of rain and hail. The rain and strong winds, which lashed parts of the national capital and nearby regions, brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat and humidity.

According to the weather department, thunderstorm activity is expected to intensify across Delhi-NCR from Friday (Jun 12). A dip in temperatures due to cloud cover and rainfall is expected for the next few days.

IMD issues red alert

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The IMD issued a red alert for Delhi during the early hours of Friday, while maintaining an orange alert for the day overall. The weather agency warned residents to remain vigilant as severe weather conditions were expected across the city.

According to the weather department, Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds ranging between 70 and 80 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 90 kmph. Widespread rainfall is also forecast, with moderate showers expected at isolated locations. Dust-laden winds may affect several parts of the city, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of damage.

The weather department urged people to take precautionary measures, including staying inside sturdy buildings, avoiding weak structures, keeping away from windows and glass surfaces, and not seeking shelter under trees. Residents have also been advised to avoid water bodies and open spaces during periods of lightning activity.

A red alert, the highest level of weather warning issued by the IMD, indicates conditions that could pose a serious threat to life and property and require immediate action from both authorities and the public.