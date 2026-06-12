/Iran declares SpaceX and Starlink assets in West Asia legitimate military targets

Iran will treat all SpaceX and Starlink assets in the West Asia region as legitimate military targets, Fars News reported on Thursday, June 11. Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite had been a key tool of the US military in its operation in the region, starting from assisting the agitators to supporting the high-tech drones, to unmanned surveillance and attack vessels.

“With the economic interests and infrastructure related to Elon Musk in West Asia and Israel on Iran's list of new targets, Tehran announced the US and Israeli military use of the capabilities of Starlink and other Musk projects as the basis for this decision,” read a report from Iran's state-linked News Agency Fars.

Iran claimed that the US used the Starlink satellite to carry out war crimes, Fars reported, citing an anonymous “source”, including targeting the water infrastructure of Iran. “Musk's military assistance to the US military was previously revealed through the Starshield projects and the launch of military satellites in the form of measures such as Earth observation, encrypted communications, and secure data transmission,” read the report.

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"The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to attack all facilities related to Mask-managed holdings in the region and occupied territories." The report suggests possible targets as Starlink ground stations located in the occupied territories of Palestine, Qatar, Jordan, the UAE, and Oman, along with SpaceX partners, including the infrastructure of two companies, Alfalah and Mubadala, which are some of Iran's new targets. It will prove that the US and Israeli military are using infrastructure managed by Elon Musk, including Starlink and Twitter software.

The Fars report came around the same time US President Donald Trump claimed that the US will attack Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT,” in the same message, he said that the US will seize Kharg Island and other oil transporting hubs. Soon after, Trump called back on the attack and said that a deal had been agreed between the two sides. Iran denied Trump's claims, suggesting that no such framework has been agreed upon. This comes as SpaceX shares are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas on June 12, 2026, under the ticker symbol "SPCX."