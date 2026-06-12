/Elon Musk's net worth could top $1 trillion as SpaceX begins trading on Nasdaq

Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO is set to be traded on June 12, 2026, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas under the ticker “SPCX”. The rocket, satellite and AI company is pricing its 555,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at $135 per share. The offering will continue till June 15, 2026 and is expected to raise $75 billion, putting its valuation around $1.77 trillion. Forbes Wealth pegged Musk's valuation at $850billion ahead of the offering, and if all goes well in the IPO, Musk's value will catapult to an unprecedented trillion-dollar territory, making him the first trillionaire in history. According to UK charity Oxfam, which puts the amount in perspective, if Musk spends approximately $1 million every day, it will take approximately 2,740 years to spend one trillion.

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Elon Musk's net worth

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Born in Pretoria, South Africa, to a Canadian mother and South African father, Musk took over as the CEO of Tesla in 2008. He then gradually built his empire with SpaceX rockets, Starlink satellite, Twitter, which he rebranded as X and the Grok AI model. Most of Musk's wealth rests with SpaceX, where he holds a stake worth roughly $866 billion, along with Tesla's stocks, $260 billion, and the rest in Neuralink, Boring Company, and X, where he owns a roughly 1 per cent stake, which puts Elon Musk at approximately $1.1. It will make him not just richer, but richer than the combined next four in line, Larry Ellison, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

"The second richest person has been hovering around $300 billion, so about less than one-third of what Musk can potentially be worth ​tomorrow," said Matt Durot, deputy editor at Forbes Wealth.

He is approximately worth 3-4 per cent of US GDP, almost 25-26 per cent of India's GDP and more than the annual output of many South American countries, like Chile, Argentina, almost all of the African countries, like South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and some Asian countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan.