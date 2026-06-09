/Beyond Strait of Hormuz: How the Oman-Gujarat deep-sea pipeline could transform India's energy imports

The growing energy uncertainty stemming from the West Asia conflicts has prompted India to look for different solutions after proposing a nearly 2,000-km deep-sea gas pipeline connecting Oman and Gujarat across the Arabian Sea. The proposal has witnessed renewed discussion after it was examined multiple times over the past three decades. But, its high costs, technological hurdles and questions over commercial viability prevented the project from advancing beyond the planning stage. However, the project was promoted by SAGE (South Asia Gas Enterprise) for years, conducting technical and financial assessments as well as seabed surveys for the proposed route.