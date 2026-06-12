/FIFA 2026, Mexico vs South Africa - Record three red cards in opener and more records broken

The FIFA 2026 World Cup opener between Mexico vs South Africa on Thursday (Jun 11) saw three red cards being issued in the match - a historic first in the tournament's 96-year-long legacy. Two South African players and one from Mexico were sent off the pitch as hosts won 2-0 at Azteca stadium in Mexico City. The previous most red cards in a FIFA World Cup opener were given in 1990 between Cameroon vs Argentina which the defending champs Argentian lost 1-0 against a 9-man Cameroon.

Three red cards in Mexico vs South Africa FIFA 2026 opener

South Africa's Yaya Sithole was the first player of the match and the World Cup 2026 to be sent off in the 50th minute before Themba Zwane in the 84th minute. The last of the red cards came in the injury time post 90 minutes when Cesar Montes was sent off to cap off the disciplinary drama.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The number of red cards shows in extraodirnary if compared to 2022 FIFA World Cup where only four were shown throughout the tournament. With the whole tournament still left to be played, this edition will expectedly see many more red cardsm surpassing the 2022 number.

More records broken in Mexico vs South Africa

The match saw many records being broken apart from most red cards for an opener and below are some of them:

Mexico's Raul Jimenez is the oldest player to score a goal in his maiden start at a World Cup match. Jaminez, aged 35 years 37 days, surpassed Iran's Yahya Golmohammadi (35y 84d) in 2006. He is also the fourth oldest player for Mexico to score a World Cup goal.

Gilberto Moram, aged 17 years, 240 days, is the youngest to play for Mexico in a World Cup match and sixth-youngest in the tournament history.

Julián Quinones' goal in the 9th minute is the third fastest for Mexico in the World Cups and the fastest since Rafael Marquez's 6th minute goal vs Argentina in 2006.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India