/FIFA 2026 | Mexico's win vs South Africa soured by 'hooded individual' throwing bricks, petrol bombs before kick-off

The FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway on Thursday (Jun 11) in Mexico but clashes between the security officials and fans before kick-off of the opener at Azteca stadium sour the moment for the co-hosts. Mexico did win their opening fixture 2-0 against South Africa in a match which saw three red cards. The clashes left many security personnel requiring medical attention as a group of hooded people threw petrol bombs and other objects in a bid to enter the stadium. Mexico had already been dealing with protests by teachers and other groups in the week leading upto the opening match of the quadrennial event involving 48 teams - the most in an edition.

FIFA 2026 opening match meets with clashes

Before the kick-off of the opening match, thousands of fans gathered outside the Azteca stadium, trying to enter. According to the Guardian, a group of hooded men then tried to charge the entry gate, throwing bricks, petrol bombs, and other objects at the security officials.

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Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for Mexico's secratary of citizen secutiy said: "Nearly 200 hooded individuals broke away from two groups of around 800 protesters, but the situation was brought under control by the Metropolitan police."

Nearly five protest groups, including teachers retired judges as the hosts tried to control the chaos. A fan fest in Zocalo area also went ahead as planned despite the threats of protest.

Mexico remain unbeaten on home soil in World Cup games

Mexico won the opening match 2-0 against South Africa with Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scoring goals for the hosts in 9th and 67th minute, respectively. The win ensured Mexico remained unbeaten in the FIFA World Cup games on home soil. The match also saw three red cards - most in a World Cup match - two for South Africa and one for the hosts.

Mexico next play South Korea on June 18 at Guadalajara stadium before taking on Czechia on June 24 at Mexico City stadium in the last group-stage match. With the win against South Africa, Mexico got three points and current are on top of Group A, making a strong case to advance to the knockout stage.

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