/FIFA 2026 | Opening ceremony and first game fan fest in Mexico City under cloud of protest

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, set to be held in Mexico on Thursday (Jun 11), is under a cloud of protests. The teachers' association of Mexico has been taking the streets for their demands and plan to do so on World Cup opening day as well. The country's president Claudia Sheinbaum has also acknowleged the possibility of the protest which could enforce relocation of the fan fest at Zocalo. Mexico will face South Africa in the opening match of the World Cup after the opening ceremony at Estadio Ciudad de Mexico - the venue for the opening game in the Mexico City.

What the teachers are protesting in Mexico ahead of the FIFA World Cup?

Members of CNTE, Mexico's teachers' union, asking to restore the public pensions for the teachers and asking of higher wages among other demands. They have held protest across the Mexico City including on Tuesday (Jun 9) when they blocked paths leading to stadium as well.

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President Sheinbaum, in her daily press conference on Tuesday (Jun 9), said: "Well, let's see how things develop with the teachers and some other groups, because I obviously need to keep a close eye on that. There's a team that's constantly monitoring the situation, but we'll see how it unfolds."

What is Mexico's contingency plan for protest?

Mexico admin is ready for the protest including shifting the fant fest from Zocalo. The president informed that they have 18 other locations prepared in case the protest forces them to cancel the fan fest at Zocalo.

"If for some reason it cannot be held on opening day in the Zocalo, there are 18 venues that were planned in advance by the Mexico City Government," Sheinbaum said Wednesday (Jun 10).

"This afternoon we can announce whether the Zócalo will be open for the inauguration or not. In any case, there are 18 venues," she said.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.