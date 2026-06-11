/FIFA 2026 | Haiti asked to change jersey on eve of football World Cup over 'political messaging'

Haiti is playing the first FIFA World Cup since last participating in 1974 but drama has hit them before appearing for the first match againts Scotland on Saturday (Jun 13). The team has been asked to change the jersey by the FIFA which deemed the kit had political messaging and breached the FIFA rules about equipments and kit. The decision by FIFA was taken on the eve of the football World Cup which starts on Thursday (Jun 11) and is being co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The kit manufacturer, in a statement issued after the decision, has said that the kit was designed after consulting with FIFA.

Why Haiti's jersey and kit were rejected by FIFA?

Haiti has three jerseys blue (home), white (away) and a third red jersey. All the kits have national team badge in the centre of the shirt all of which have red collars. The FIFA had objection with the imagery on the righ hip of the shirt which depicted images inspired by the Battle of Vertières and the Haitian revolution.

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Notably, in 1803 Haiti's revolutionary leader Jean-Jacques Dessalines tore up the French flag's white area and created a new flag for the country. The moment is still celebrated in Haiti on May 18 as Flag Day.

In FIFA's photo session which took place on Tuesday (Jun 9), the Haiti players were wearing jerseys without the imagery.

What did Haiti kit manufacturer say about it?

"Several concepts were developed and refined over a number of months and submitted through FIFA’s standard approval process. The final design presented by Saeta was intended as a tribute to the men and women who contribute every day to Haiti’s future and was not intended as a political statement," Haiti kit maker Saeta said.

"During the review process, Fifa determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and ultimately requested modifications to the design," it added. "While this interpretation differed from our intention, Saeta respected the process and implemented the final requirements communicated by FIFA."

Haiti's World Cup 2026 Schedule

Haiti are in Group C along with Scotland, Brazil, Morocco and start the campaign on Stauday (Jun 13) against Scotland at Boston Stadium. Their next two matches are against Brazil on Jun 19 at Philadelphia Stadium and against Morocco on June 24 at Atlanta Stadium.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.