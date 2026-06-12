/Global Peace Index 2026: How India and its neighbours ranked in South Asia

The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2026 paints a troubling picture for South Asia, which recorded the sharpest decline in peacefulness among all world regions. According to the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), the region's average score worsened by 2.3 per cent, driven largely by rising internal conflicts, cross-border tensions and political instability.

The report notes that South Asia remains one of the world's most volatile regions. Rising ethnic conflicts, political unrest, terrorism and strained relations between neighbouring countries continue to undermine stability, making it the worst-performing region in the Global Peace Index 2026.

Here's a look at how India and its neighbours performed in this year's rankings.