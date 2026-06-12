/World's Safest Countries in 2026: Did India make it to the top 10? Here's where it ranks

In 2026, global peace has continued to decline, according to the latest Global Peace Index (GPI) 2026 released by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP). The report notes that "the world has continued its longstanding trajectory of deteriorating peacefulness, with armed conflict the dominant driver of the decline". According to the report, the world is experiencing its highest number of active state-based conflicts since the end of World War II, while the number of countries involved in external conflicts has nearly doubled since 2008.

The index ranks nations using indicators such as levels of conflict, public safety, militarisation, political stability and international relations. Here are the 10 countries that emerged as the world's most peaceful destinations in 2026.