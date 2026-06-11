/Father of slain Indian sailor Aditya Sharma criticises US over strike on tanker off Oman

New Delhi: Rajesh Sharma, the father of 23-year-old deck cadet Aditya Sharma, has spoken of his grief and anger following the death of his son in a US military strike on the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman.

3 Indian seafarers have been confirmed dead after the vessel was hit by precision munitions on Tuesday evening. Twenty-one other Indian crew members were rescued. Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasiya, and Patnala Suresh died.

In an emotional interview to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Mr Sharma criticised the US action. "The US military has taken a stance, not a right way to control a commercial ship. They should follow marine law and international law. Dropping a missile is not the option," he said. "Action and inquiry against the captain- why risk the lives of the crew? I lost my son. The Government must take a tough stance."

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Also read | Three missing Indian seafarers confirmed dead in US strike on tanker

He added that he learned of the incident late on Tuesday night and had been unable to contact his son all day. "The captain continued to sail the ship, and was he under pressure?… Despite the blockade, the ship continued to sail. Warning was given... The US military took a deadly action, and a number of other measures can be taken to take control, like takeover, crew member arrest, and why use a missile. This is a matter that needs to be investigated."

The US Central Command said the tanker was attempting to transport Iranian oil in violation of a naval blockade and that the crew repeatedly ignored warnings. India has strongly condemned the attack on a commercial vessel, summoned the US chargé d'affaires, and coordinated with Oman for search and rescue efforts.

Also read | Tanker MT Jalveer carrying Indian sailors attacked off Oman coast

Mr Sharma appealed directly to Indian authorities. "I request PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar that I must get back the body of my son. Was the measure taken to rescue my son?" He said local administration had approached the family and documents had been submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs. Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has also spoken to him.