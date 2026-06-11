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Three missing Indian seafarers confirmed dead in US strike on tanker

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jun 11, 2026, 12:27 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 12:35 IST
Three missing Indian seafarers confirmed dead in US strike on tanker

Three missing Indian seafarers confirmed dead after US strike on tanker

Story highlights

Three Indian seafarers missing after a US strike on tanker MT Settebello off Oman have been confirmed dead. Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government will support the families and ensure swift repatriation of survivors and the victims’ remains.

The three Indian seafarers earlier reported missing following a US military strike on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman have been confirmed dead, Indian Shipping ​Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said ​on Thursday (Jun 11).

In a post on X, Sonowal shared the news, “It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered.”

He added, “This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin.”

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“I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites,” he said.

(more details to follow)

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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