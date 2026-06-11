Three missing Indian seafarers confirmed dead after US strike on tanker

The three Indian seafarers earlier reported missing following a US military strike on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman have been confirmed dead, Indian Shipping ​Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said ​on Thursday (Jun 11).

In a post on X, Sonowal shared the news, “It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered.”

He added, “This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites,” he said.