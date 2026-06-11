/China's Gaokao vs India's JEE: Comparing the world's toughest entrance examinations

JEE tests conceptual understanding, innovative skills and problem-solving of the participant rigorously. Gaokao, on the other hand, has a diverse syllabus, which tests the memorisation and endurance of the student. JEE is mostly objective with a scope of negative scores for wrong answers. It is mostly for STEM-oriented students. While Gaokao has both subjective and objective components and has no negative marking. Unlike the two-tier system of JEE, Gaokao is a one-shot system which lasts for 2-3 days. Gaokao tests endurance while JEE filters students based on conceptual rigour.