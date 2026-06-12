/Who was Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Everything to know about Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s eldest daughter

After receiving her LLB degree from Thammasat University along with a BA degree, she started working at the Thai Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. Later, she was appointed attorney in the office of the Attorney General in Bangkok and was then appointed to the Office of the Attorney General of Udon Thani Province. From 2012 to 2014, she also served as the Thai ambassador to Austria.

The Princess of Thailand built a remarkable career for herself as a lawyer, diplomat, and military officer. Through her esteemed professional profile and charity work, she earned global recognition.