/Who was Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Everything to know about Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s eldest daughter

As Thailand mourns the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who died at the age of 47, here's a look at everything we know about the prominent figure.
Thailand is mourning the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who died on June 11 at the age of 47 after being in a state of coma for three years, reportedly due to a heart condition. As the prominent figure was known for her humanitarian work and impressive legal advocacy, here’s a look at everything to know about Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s eldest daughter.
Bajrakitiyabha, Princess Rajasarini Siribajra, was a Thai princess. Among the seven children of King Vajiralongkorn across his three marriages, Bajrakitiyabha was the eldest daughter and only daughter of King Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali. She was born on December 7, 1978, at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Dusit Palace, in Bangkok. Reportedly, she studied at the all-girls Rajini School and moved to England to begin her secondary education at Heathfield School in Ascot.
After receiving her LLB degree from Thammasat University along with a BA degree, she started working at the Thai Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. Later, she was appointed attorney in the office of the Attorney General in Bangkok and was then appointed to the Office of the Attorney General of Udon Thani Province. From 2012 to 2014, she also served as the Thai ambassador to Austria.
The Princess of Thailand built a remarkable career for herself as a lawyer, diplomat, and military officer. Through her esteemed professional profile and charity work, she earned global recognition.
Showcasing groundbreaking efforts in criminal justice reform and standing up for the rights of incarcerated women and children, Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand was honoured with multiple awards and achievements, including Dame of the Most Illustrious Order of the Royal House of Chakri, the King Rama IX Royal Cypher Medal, the Chakra Mala Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct, and more. She had also been honoured with the Grand Decoration of Honour in Gold with Sash for Services to the Republic of Austria.
In December 2022, Princess was first hospitalised after she collapsed while walking her dogs. Following the news, the palace confirmed that it happened due to a heart condition and led her to a coma, as she never regained consciousness. Later in 2023, Princess Bajrakitiyabha had reportedly been diagnosed with a severe bloodstream infection. On June 11, the report from the royal palace claimed that the princess had died at the age of 47, after remaining in a coma for more than three years.