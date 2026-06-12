/Mathematician who correctly predicted last 3 World Cup winners reveals FIFA World Cup 2026 champion

German mathematician Joachim Klement has predicted that the Netherlands will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite insisting that nobody should take his forecast too seriously. Klement has built a reputation for accurately predicting the last three World Cup winners. His model correctly identified Germany as champions in 2014, France in 2018, and Argentina in 2022.

Speaking to Der Spiegel, Klement revealed that he originally created the model to prove that forecasting a World Cup winner was virtually impossible. However, when his first prediction came true, even he was surprised. "The first time I was horrified when Germany became world champions in Brazil, also because all the experts had pointed out that no European team had ever won a World Cup in South America," he said.

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Klement's model evaluates several factors, including GDP per capita, population size, football's cultural importance within a country, FIFA rankings, and a significant element of luck. Based on his calculations, the Netherlands are projected to defeat Spain in the semifinals before overcoming Portugal in the final to lift their first-ever World Cup trophy. Portugal, according to the model, will reach the final after defeating England in the other semifinal.

Despite his impressive track record, Klement warns against relying on his predictions for betting purposes. "It's completely irrational," he said. "It's like playing the lottery. I always say that if anyone places a bet based on my prediction of who will be the next world champion, they're beyond help.