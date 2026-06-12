New Zealand's highest international run-scorer and one of the finest batters in cricket history, Kane Williamson has announced his immediate retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable 16-year career with the BlackCaps. The 35-year-old leaves the international stage as New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer with 19,346 runs across formats, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries. His decision also means he will take no further part in New Zealand's ongoing Test series against England.

Williamson debuted for New Zealand in 2010 and became one of the most influential figures in the nation's cricketing history. Renowned for his calm leadership and exceptional consistency, he captained New Zealand across all three formats from 2016 to 2024. During his tenure, the BlackCaps reached two ICC World Cup finals, three semi-finals, and lifted the inaugural ICC World Test Championship title in 2021.

Reflecting on his decision, Williamson said, “I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time. I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand. Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms.” He also expressed confidence in the future of New Zealand cricket. "I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There's a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team. It's a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart."

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BlackCaps head coach Rob Walter paid tribute to Williamson's contribution to the team and the sport. "Anyone who's had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person. Although it's been short-lived, it's been a real privilege to watch him go about his work and listen to his thoughts and views on the team and the game itself. His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it's what he means to this BLACKCAPS team, as well as world cricket - that will be his legacy."

"His impact on the culture and standards of this team will remain embedded in its DNA. Kane's always put the team first and although we're disappointed to see him go, we're happy to know he's content and at peace with his decision. An incredible player, awesome teammate, a wonderful leader and a fantastic ambassador for our sport, Walter further added.

What are Williamson's record and statistics?

Williamson retires with an extraordinary list of achievements. He holds New Zealand records for most international runs (19,346), centuries (48), and double-centuries (6). He amassed 9,515 Test runs with 33 centuries, making him New Zealand's leading Test run-scorer. In ODIs, Williamson scored 7,256 runs and 14 centuries, while in T20Is he accumulated 2,575 runs. He also boasts New Zealand's highest Test batting average among players with at least 20 matches.

As captain, Williamson guided New Zealand to major ICC events, including the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final, the 2021 ICC World Test Championship title, the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final, and the 2023 Cricket World Cup semifinal. Among his many accolades are the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2015, ICC Test Player of the Year in 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament in 2019, and the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award in 2018.