/Erling Haaland trades football for hockey as Norway stars attend Stanley Cup thriller days before their opening match at FIFA World Cup 2026

Erling Haaland swapped football boots for hockey excitement as he joined his Norway teammates at a thrilling Stanley Cup playoff game in North Carolina. The Manchester City striker was among the Norway squad members who attended Game 5 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights at Raleigh's Lenovo Center on Thursday night. The players enthusiastically backed the Hurricanes, who secured a 4-2 victory to move 3-2 ahead in the best-of-seven championship series.

Haaland appeared relaxed throughout the evening, waving to fans when the Norway team was shown on the arena's big screen and enthusiastically twirling a Hurricanes rally towel. Arriving in casual attire, the star forward later sported a Carolina Hurricanes jersey featuring the number nine, matching his club and international shirt number.

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The outing comes as Norway prepare for their first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1998 and their first major international tournament since Euro 2000. Haaland is set to make his long-awaited World Cup debut when Norway face Iraq on June 16 in Boston. Norway have already generated attention off the pitch during their tournament preparations. The squad recently posed in authentic Viking attire for a striking promotional photograph by renowned photographer David Yarrow and also celebrated their football roots with a team photo showcasing the jerseys of their first clubs.

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina during the tournament, the Norwegian squad took advantage of their proximity to Raleigh to witness one of the biggest events in North American sports. Their visit also follows Norway's impressive achievement in ice hockey, where the national team secured a historic bronze medal at the World Championships after defeating Canada in overtime. Following their opening match against Iraq, Norway will continue their World Cup journey against Senegal in New Jersey before concluding the group stage with a highly anticipated clash against France in Boston.

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