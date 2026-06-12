/FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in pictures: Shakira, Burna Boy give stellar performance as tournament kicks off

Shakira headlined the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, delivering one of the event’s most memorable performances. However, the spectacular curtain-raiser featured plenty of other standout moments as well. Here’s a look at the highlights from the opening ceremony
Shakira took center stage at the official opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The Colombian superstar performed the tournament's official anthem, ‘Dai Dai’, alongside Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy.
South Korean–American singer, songwriter, and record producer Ejae performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on Thursday
An artist performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City
Supporters turned the stadium into a vibrant mosaic of colours. National flags, painted faces and team jerseys filled the stands as fans celebrated the arrival of the biggest World Cup in history. The images captured the true spirit of the tournament, people from different cultures and backgrounds coming together through their shared love of football.
As music echoed around the stadium, dazzling fireworks illuminated the Mexico City skyline. The display provided one of the night's most photogenic moments, creating spectacular visuals above the historic venue. Combined with cutting-edge lighting effects and giant stage productions, the fireworks symbolized the start of what promises to be a month-long celebration of football across North America.
One of the most striking moments of the opening ceremony came when a massive representation of the FIFA World Cup trophy appeared on the field. Bathed in golden light and surrounded by performers, the iconic symbol reminded fans of what every team is chasing. The image perfectly captured the dreams, ambitions and emotions that make the World Cup the most coveted prize in football.
Bright costumes, giant props and elaborate choreography ensured that every corner of the stadium became part of the show. The creative production transformed the pitch into a living canvas, delivering a series of eye-catching moments. Photographers had no shortage of spectacular scenes to capture as performers celebrated football, culture and the spirit of international unity.