Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday (Mar 20), said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin must stop making "unnecessary demands" that extend the war.

Speaking to the EU leaders, he further called for sanctions against Moscow to remain in place until Russian forces withdraw from Ukrainian territory.

"Putin must stop making unnecessary demands that only prolong the war and must start fulfilling what he promises the world," he told EU leaders via video call, according to an official transcript.

"Sanctions must remain in place until Russia starts withdrawing from our land and fully compensates for the damage caused by its aggression."

Zelensky says Russia still striking energy infrastructure

Zelensky told the European Union leaders that Russia was continuing its strikes against his country's energy system despite Putin agreeing with US counterpart Donald Trump to halt the attacks.

"Yesterday evening, another Russian strike hit our energy infrastructure. We in Ukraine face this every day and night, you know it. And despite Putin's words about allegedly being ready to stop the attacks -- nothing has changed," Zelensky told an EU summit by video call.

Ukrainian, US officials to meet in Saudi on Monday

Zelensky said that Ukrainian and US are set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Monday. The meeting is aimed at discussing a proposed halt in Russian and Ukrainian strikes on energy facilities.

"Our technical teams will be there," Zelensky said, describing meetings on Monday in Saudi Arabia between US and Ukrainian officials that would happen on the same day as meeting between Russian and American representatives.

Kremlin accuses Kyiv of undermining US-Russia efforts to end Ukraine conflict

Meanwhile the Kremlin, on Wednesday (Mar 19), accused Kyiv of undermining the efforts made by the United States and Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Moscow claimed that Ukraine attempted to strike Russian energy infrastructure, despite an alleged agreement between Putin and his US counterpart Trump to halt such attacks.

Putin agreed to a temporary ceasefire, announcing a 30-day pause on striking Ukrainian energy facilities following a call with Trump on Tuesday (Mar 18).

"Unfortunately, so far see there has been no reciprocity on the part of the Kyiv regime. There were attempts to strike our energy infrastructure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"These attacks are countering our common (Russian-American) efforts."

Peskov said that Putin had "immediately" ordered a halt to energy attacks on Ukraine, alleging that seven Russian drones were already airborne, intended for Ukrainian energy infrastructure, but were intercepted and shot down by air defences.

Both countries launched attacks on each other after the call took place between Trump and Putin.

(With inputs from agencies)