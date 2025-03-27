A summit of European leaders in Paris, on Thursday (Mar 27), unanimously agreed to maintain and intensify sanctions against Russia until Moscow ceases its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Advertisment

"There was complete clarity that now is not the time for the lifting of sanctions, quite the contrary -- what we discussed is how we can increase sanctions to support the US initiative to bring Russia to the table from further pressure," Starmer said alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader added that "Everybody understood and understands that today Russia does not want any kind of peace."

Ukraine talks have mobilised Europe on a scale 'not seen for decades': Starmer

Advertisment

The UK PM then said that the European talks on a potential peace deal in Ukraine have mobilised the continent "on a scale that we haven't seen for decades".

"This is Europe mobilising together behind the peace process on a scale that we haven't seen for decades, backed by partners from around the world," Starmer said after a summit in Paris of over two dozen allies of Ukraine.

'Grave mistake'

Advertisment

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a separate briefing, said that it would be a "grave mistake" to lift sanctions against Russia and that it "makes no sense" as long as there is no peace.

"It makes no sense to end the sanctions as long as peace has not actually been achieved, and unfortunately, we are still a long way from that," Scholz said.

Zelensky said there should be "no lifting of any kind of sanctions until Russia stops this war" and instead "more pressure on it, more packages of sanctions".

Starmer said that he was "determined" to see "peace through strength" in Ukraine, and that Zelensky has "our full support for as long as it takes".

He further accused Russia of "trying to delay" the search for peace in Ukraine.

As Europe looks to bolster Ukraine after any ceasefire, Starmer said, "We discussed the plans for reassuring the peace -- the coalition of the willing -- and the military and operational plans, whether they are on air, land or sea."

"We will work on security guarantees in the coming days and weeks," Zelensky added.

(With inputs from agencies)