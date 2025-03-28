Anonymous, a "hacktivist" group, has issued a dire warning about Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Elon Musk, who it says are colluding to destroy Western democracies. The group says that the US president and his aide Musk are planning something elaborate, and the world does not have a clue about what it is, LADbible reported.

Advertisment

Anonymous is a group that works to reveal corruption, misconduct in the government and cyber crimes. However, it is an unverified group and doesn't seem to operate from a single source, reports suggest.

In a video posted in February, the group warned the world about the relationship Trump and Putin share, who have been having "cozy phone calls, shared campaign mottos and productive chats about Ukraine and global power play."

Putin and Trump a "love fest", a "collusion"

Advertisment

The say that their relationship is like a "love fest" and "a god damn red flag", and everything they are doing stands for "collusion".

Also Read: ‘Best place to hide a body’: Elon Musk, Donald Trump mock The Atlantic over embarrassing war plans leak

Anonymous then dropped a bombshell, saying that Trump and Putin are working together to implement "project Russia". This is a series of four books written by Yuriy Shalyganov between 2005 and 2010 and stresses that democracies don't work and all democratic countries are Russia's enemies.

Advertisment

"Project Russia" being implemented, says Anonymous

The group cited the ways in which Trump and Putin are working together to make the book a reality. "This isn't paranoia, 'project Russia', a documented plan to destabilise Western democracies," they said.

Anonymous added, it "details this exact f**king playbook, exploit economic chaos, co-opt influential figures and erode public trust until democracy is a smouldering ruin."

Anonymous targets Musk

The video goes on to question "Musk's unchecked authority", despite no one voting for him "on a ballot". They called him the "embodiment of everything conspiracy theorists warned us about."

The group says Musk is on a "self-styled crusade" which is "nothing more than a b*****t narrative crafted to justify his own power grab."

"Add Musk, now pulling the strings in the US government's so called 'department of government efficiency', slashing public programmes while sucking up power, and we've got the perfect storm for democratic destruction."

The video ends with Anonymous calling on people to join them in the fight against "the corrupt and the rich oligarchs".

"So, are you ready to lose your freedom?

"Is worshiping the rich worth the cost of losing your democracy?"