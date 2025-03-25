President Donald Trump was quick to share a post from Elon Musk mocking The Atlantic after the magazine revealed that its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was accidentally added to a top-secret group chat involving US national security officials. The chat included discussions about planned military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Advertisment

Musk took to X on Monday afternoon to make a jab at the publication, writing, “Best place to hide a dead body is page 2 of The Atlantic magazine, because no one ever goes there.”

Also read: 'A f***ing idiot': Trump to fire NSA Mike Waltz for adding journalist in top secret war chat, says report

SpaceX's boss also reposted a satirical article from The Babylon Bee, titled, “4D Chess: Genius Trump Leaks War Plans To ‘The Atlantic’ Where No One Will Ever See Them.”

Advertisment

'I’m not a big fan of The Atlantic'

Trump shared Musk’s post on his Truth Social account, also including a link to the satirical piece.

Although Trump himself claimed not to know about the situation, he didn’t hold back when asked about it during a White House briefing.

Advertisment

“I don’t know anything about it,” he told reporters. “I’m not a big fan of The Atlantic,” he added.

Also read: 'Nazis got better treatment than Venezuelans' under Alien Enemies Act by Trump administration, says US court

“To me, it’s a magazine that’s going out of business. I think it’s not much of a magazine, but I know nothing about it,” he added. When a reporter explained the nature of the messages, Trump asked, “Having to do with what? What were they talking about?”

According to The Atlantic, the National Security Council confirmed the chat’s authenticity. NSC spokesperson Brian Hughes said.

“This appears to be an authentic message chain, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain.”

Also read: ‘Didn’t think it could be real’: US journalist ends up in classified war plan 'group chat' with Hegseth, Vance

“The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials. The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to troops or national security,” Hughes added.

Despite the embarrassing leak, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump remained confident in his national security team.

“As President Trump said, the attacks on the Houthis have been highly successful and effective. President Trump continues to have the utmost confidence in his national security team, including National Security Advisor Mike Waltz,” she said.

Also read: Who is Jeffrey Goldberg? The journalist accidentally sent classified Yemen war plan

(With inputs from agencies)