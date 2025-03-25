US President Donald Trump might push National Security Advisor Mike Waltz out of his position after he added a journalist to a private chat group, where the officials were discussing US strikes on the Houthis, Politico reported.

Trump's national security officials sent the war plans for upcoming military strikes in Yemen to a group chat in a secure messaging app, that mistakenly also included the editor-in-chief for the US magazine, The Atlantic.

According to White House officials, Trump will make the decision in the next day or two.

“Half of them are saying he’s never going to survive or shouldn’t survive,” a senior administration official told Politico, referring to multiple text threads among staffers discussing Waltz’s fate.

Further, two senior aides have brought up the idea of Waltz stepping down to avoid putting Trump in a “bad position,” the report added.

“Everyone in the White House can agree on one thing: Mike Waltz is a fucking idiot,” one person close to the White House said.

However, Trump earlier told reporters that he was not aware that the sensitive information had been shared.

“I don’t know anything about it. I’m not a big fan of The Atlantic. To me, it’s a magazine that’s going out of business. I think it’s not much of a magazine but I know nothing about it,” Trump said. “You’re saying that they had what?”

After the reporter specified that the messages were sent through the messaging app Signal, Trump cut him off, saying, “Having to do with what? What were they talking about?”

What was there in the chat?

The material in the text chain “contained operational details of forthcoming strikes on Iran-backed Houthi-rebels in Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing,” editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg reported.

Further, just two hours after Goldberg got the details of the attack in the group, the US launched a series of airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Notably, the US has conducted airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthis since the militant group began targeting commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea in November 2023.

