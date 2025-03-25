Mike Waltz, Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, is in trouble. Even as he faces blame for "accidentally" adding a journalist to a group chat in which top officials were discussing upcoming strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, a damning post on X has laid bare his preference for gay porn.

Amid the controversy surrounding the violation of several federal rules and standards, Waltz sexual preferences have now come under the spotlight as a journalist on X shared screenshots that show Trump's National Advisor following a gay porn account.

Waltz and gay porn

On X, Dan Cohen, the founder of Uncaptured News, claimed that Waltz follows what he describes as a "gay pornographic account".

Posting a series of screenshots, Cohen alleged that Waltz "married to @JuliaNesheiwat since 2021 – follows a gay pornography account."

The screenshots show Mike Waltz's official X account @michaelgwaltz among the followers of account 'Big D**k Bottom'.

If the Trump administration’s Signal debacle wasn’t bad enough, I found that @michaelgwaltz – married to @JuliaNesheiwat since 2021 – follows a gay pornography account.



Waltz and Nusheiwat’s personal lives are their own, but it’s well-known that secret sexual improprieties can… pic.twitter.com/8DBa1YvOPm — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) March 25, 2025

Cohen in his post stated that while "Waltz and Nusheiwat’s personal lives are their own," it is "well-known that secret sexual improprieties can be used to compromise political figures, and Waltz is in one of the most powerful and sensitive positions in the US government."

"The question must be asked: Does Waltz’s apparent secret lust for black male make him susceptible to blackmail?," he added.

Breach of federal rules and standards

Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, recently revealed that he was made privy to this sensitive information.

Writing in the magazine, Goldberg said "US national-security leaders included me in a group chat about upcoming military strikes in Yemen. I didn't think it could be real. Then the bombs started falling."

He claimed that he was added by Michael Waltz and that he knew about the strikes two hours before the authorities made them public.

In the article titled "The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans," Goldberg said he was added to the group on Signal, an open-source, encrypted messaging app.

The journalist revealed that the discussion included "operational details of forthcoming strikes on Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing."

"The information contained in them, if they had been read by an adversary of the United States, could conceivably have been used to harm American military and intelligence personnel, particularly in the broader Middle East, Central Command’s area of responsibility," he stated.

At one point or the other Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, among others, messaged in the chat.

(With inputs from agencies)