Yemen’s Houthi group claimed early on Tuesday (March 25) a series of missile and drone attacks targeting the Ben Gurion Airport in Israel and US warships in the Red Sea.

In a televised statement, the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, claimed that the group’s missile force successfully targeted Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv with two ballistic missiles. One of the missiles was identified as the Dhulfiqar, while the other was a Palestine-2 hypersonic missile.

"The operation successfully achieved its objective, by the grace of God," the spokesperson said. He also claimed to have targeted several US warships in the Red Sea, including the US aircraft carrier Truman. According to the statement, the naval, missile, and drone air forces launched a coordinated assault using a combination of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

Yahya Saree added that the operation lasted several hours and disrupted an aerial attack that the U.S. military was allegedly preparing against Yemen.

The Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile over Israel on Monday (March 24) that had been launched from Yemen, according to a statement. Earlier, warning sirens sounded in several areas of Israel, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The Houthis have carried out over 100 attacks on shipping since Israel's war with Hamas began in late 2023, saying they were acting in solidarity with Gaza's Palestinians.

