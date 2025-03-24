Usha Vance, the wife of United States Vice President JD Vance, will visit the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland this week, the White House said Sunday (Mar 23). The visit has been announced amid President Donald Trump's desire to acquire the island due to several strategic reasons.

Advertisment

Usha is scheduled to visit from Thursday through Saturday with her son and a US delegation to view historical sites, the White House said in a statement. She will learn about Greenlandic heritage and watch the Avannaata Qimussersu, which is Greenland's national dogsled race.

Also read: How expensive is education under Taliban? British couple spent decades educating Afghan girls, now facing rage of dictatorship

The delegation will include National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Greenland said that the visit by Waltz was a "provocation".

Advertisment

"Ms. Vance and the delegation are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity," the White House's statement added.

According to a US official, Waltz and Wright were expected to visit a US military base in Greenland during the trip.

Also read: Watch: Paris car chase ends in pile-up, injuring ten French police officers

Advertisment

What does Trump want from Greenland?

Trump sees Greenland as crucial to the defence of America. The island's location allows for control of the GIUK Gap (Greenland-Iceland-UK Gap), which is vital for maritime defence. Additionally, Greenlandic airspace is considered essential for the air defence of the US and Canada. The territory is part of Denmark, a US ally and also a member of NATO.

Greenland is also rich in natural resources, including petroleum, rare minerals and fresh water. The United States Geological Survey estimates that the island has 17.5 billion barrels of offshore crude oil and 4.19 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.

Also read: 'Love is in the air': Tiger Woods confirms relationship with Donald Trump's ex daughter-in-law

In an interview Sunday with Greenlandic daily Sermitsiaq, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the US delegation's visit "cannot be seen independently of the public statements" Trump has made.

"We want to work with the Americans," Frederiksen told Sermitsiaq, adding, "But it must and shall be a cooperation based on the fundamental values of sovereignty and respect between countries and peoples. This is something we take seriously".

Also read: South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol released from jail

Speaking Sermitsiaq, Greenland's prime minister, Múte Egede, said the visit by Waltz was a "provocation".

"The only purpose is to show a demonstration of power to us, and the signal is not to be misunderstood," he said, further adding that he is "Trump's confidential and closest adviser, and his presence in Greenland alone will certainly make the Americans believe in Trump's mission, and the pressure will increase after the visit."

(With inputs from agencies)