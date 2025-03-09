Just a day after a Seoul court cancelled his arrest, South Korea’s impeached conservative president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was released from jail on Saturday (March 8) ahead of his insurrection trial.

Advertisment

Also read: South Korea court cancels Yoon's arrest warrant yet impeached president remains in custody

Yoon was seen waving at his supporters after walking out of the detention centre. He was seen bowing down to people present there shouting his name and waving the South Korean and US flags.

WATCH: South Korea: Yoon awaits judgment on validity of impeachment in separate trial

Advertisment

Yoon appreciated the "courage and decision by the Seoul central district court to correct illegality”, said a statement from his lawyers.



The impeached president expressed his gratitude towards his supporters in the statement and said that those who were on hunger strike against his impeachment must end it now.

WATCH: South Korea: Yoon awaits judgement on validity of impeachment in separate trial

Advertisment

As many as 55,000 people rallied in support of Yoon on the day of his release in Seoul while 32,500 people demonstrated against him near the court which cancelled his arrest.

But a larger picture showed that majority of South Koreans were against Yoon as 60 per cent responders said he should be removed from the presidential office.

The other 35 per cent said otherwise, a Gallup Korea poll conducted on Friday said.

Also read: Yoon says South Korea was facing ‘existential crisis’ when he declared martial law

On Friday (March 7), the arrest warrant against Yoon was cancelled by a court after accepting his legal team's request to cancel his arrest and cleared him for release.

Although his release was initially denied, he was eventually freed.

(With inputs from agencies)











